Galway bus drivers to honour UK counterparts who died from Covid-19 with minute of silence

Galway Bay fm news – Galway bus drivers are to hold minute of silence this morning to honour their counterparts in the UK who have died from Covid-19.

Western Executive for the National Bus and Rail Union, Mark Greaney says 26 public transport staff have died in the UK.

To remember those, Bus Éireann drivers across Galway will pause their work at 11am to hold a minute of silence.

Mr. Greaney is asking the public to respect the bus drivers during this time.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm newsroom..