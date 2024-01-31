Galway bucks national trend by having increase in burglaries over past year

Galway has bucked the national trend by having an increase in burglaries over the past year.

New figures show there’s been a rise of one percent – but the national average is a drop of 8 percent.

The report from PhoneWatch is based on figures compiled at the Central Statistics Office.

An increase of one percent in Galway may not seem like much to talk about.

But the figures show that in the vast majority of counties, there was actually a drop in the number of burglaries over the past 12 months.

Six counties experienced increases – Galway, Mayo, Clare, Sligo, Louth and Wexford.

The biggest increase was in Clare at 23 percent, followed by Mayo at 22 percent.

All other counties recorded a drop in burglaries over the past year – the largest being in West Cork, where the figure dropped by 22 percent.