Galway Bay FM

31 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway bucks national trend by having increase in burglaries over past year

Share story:
Galway bucks national trend by having increase in burglaries over past year

Galway has bucked the national trend by having an increase in burglaries over the past year.

New figures show there’s been a rise of one percent – but the national average is a drop of 8 percent.

The report from PhoneWatch is based on figures compiled at the Central Statistics Office.

An increase of one percent in Galway may not seem like much to talk about.

But the figures show that in the vast majority of counties, there was actually a drop in the number of burglaries over the past 12 months.

Six counties experienced increases – Galway, Mayo, Clare, Sligo, Louth and Wexford.

The biggest increase was in Clare at 23 percent, followed by Mayo at 22 percent.

All other counties recorded a drop in burglaries over the past year – the largest being in West Cork, where the figure dropped by 22 percent.

Share story:

6 Galway schools prepare for national final of VEX Robotics schools competition

6 Galway schools, three primary and two secondary, are now preparing for the national final of the VEX Robotics schools competition. It comprises of a ser...

Extended feature: Inside Galway's magical Teddy Bear Hospital

You may have heard our special feature on local news about a really special event that took place in recent days.   It’s the Teddy Bear Hospital at...

Call for more focused plan on future development of Claregalway

There’s a call for a more focused plan on the future development of Claregalway. At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor David Collins sai...

Almost €7m funding for medtech project involving two Galway firms

Funding of almost €7m has been announced for a major medtech project involving two Galway firms. The funding has been released under the latest call of ...