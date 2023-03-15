Galway bucks national trend as HSE Home Care waiting list decreased by 30% last year

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway bucked the national trend in terms of HSE Home Carer waiting lists last year, with a 30 precent reduction in numbers.

At the end of 2021, 278 people were on the waiting list for a home carer, with the list dropping by 29 percent to 197 at the end of 2022.

Nationally, the waiting list of people in need of a home carer increased by a quarter between December 2021 and December 2022.

However, CEO of Home and Community Care Ireland says the Galway waiting list is on the rise again: