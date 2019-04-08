Galway breaks on to US airwaves

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Presenters from six of America’s most popular radio stations have been visiting Galway and the Wild Atlantic Way – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Their combined audience of some 16 million listeners are seen as potential US holidaymakers for Ireland and they’ve been keeping up with the radio presenters’ travels here via social media.

They enjoyed a Galway Bay Boat tour with local guide Ciarán Oliver and met story-teller Brian Nolan at Kate’s Cottage in The Claddagh.

They had lunch at Ard Bia and continued to Connemara, where they visited Kylemore Abbey and stayed in Renvyle House Hotel.

Each of the presenters has been conducting interviews throughout the visit with local tourism operators and they will air later this month.