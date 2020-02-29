Galway braces for status red storm conditions this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is bracing itself ahead of a status red weather warning set to come into effect for three hours this afternoon.

Met Eireann has issued a status red warning for very severe winds associated with storm Jorge for counties Galway and Clare.

It’ll come into effect this lunchtime at 1pm, and will remain in place until 4 this afternoon.

Storm Jorge will bring very severe winds with gusts of up to 145km/h expected, along with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Galway is currently already under the second highest wind alert – a Status Orange – which will remain in place until 3am tomorrow morning.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it’s a very serious storm.

While Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, is urging people not to drive unless they have to.

