Galway braces for potential flooding as tail end of Storm Brendan converges with high tides

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann is warning of potential coastal flooding in Galway this evening as high-tides will coincide with the tail-end of Storm Brendan.

The brunt of the atlantic storm was felt between 10am and midday, and again in mid-afternoon bringing with it extreme winds and heavy rains.

Met Eireann has this evening extended its orange wind warning for Galway until midnight tonight.

The warning had been due to expire at 9pm and has now been extended for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

Flood defences remain in place at Spanish Arch this evening and sandbags have been provided to homes and businesses in the area.

City officials have advised the public to avoid car parks and the prom in Salthill until after high tide, shortly after 7pm.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Deirdre Lowe says winds will abate later this evening.