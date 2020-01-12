Galway braces for arrival of Storm Brendan tomorrow morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is bracing itself this evening as very strong winds and a chance of coastal flooding are expected when Storm Brendan reaches the west coast early tomorrow morning.

A status orange weather warning – now covering the entire country – will come into effect from 5am.

Strong gusts of up to 130km/h are expected and coastal flooding is possible, with the warning due to remain in place until 9 tomorrow night.

A status red marine warning has also been issued – with gale force 8 to gale force 10 winds to develop overnight on all Irish coastal waters.

Galway City Council is advising that crews are reinforcing the flood barrier at Spanish Arch – and it will continue to monitor the situation and put further measures in place as necessary.

Car parks in Salthill were closed at 2 this afternoon – while the prom will close between Seapoint and Grattan Road at 7 this evening.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says people living near the coast will need to take extra care.