From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A yellow weather warning is in place across Galway as the county braces itself for extensive rainfall.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Galway, Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal between now and Saturday.

The expected rainfall is the tail-end of Hurricane Sam which has been active in the Atlantic Ocean.

Emer Flood of Met Eireann says the rain will be persistent over the next couple of days in Galway.