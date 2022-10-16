Galway bookshops gearing up for Irish Book Week

A number of Galway bookshops are gearing up for Irish Book Week 2022.

Workshops and events are taking place throughout the week to honour Irish authors, publishers, illustrators and bookshops across the country.

On Thursday week the 27th of October, author Sophie White will be discussing her latest book, ‘Where I End’ with fellow author Mike McCormack at Kenny’s Bookshop in the city.

Local stores participating include Books ‘n’ More Tuam, Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, Dubray Galway, Eason Shop Street, Eason Galway Shopping Centre, Salmon’s Ltd, The Clifden Bookshop, Books at One Letterfrack and Village Bookshop Moycullen.