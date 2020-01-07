Galway Beef Plan AGM to be held in Turloughmore tomorrow evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Beef Plan Movement will host its 2020 AGM in Turloughmore tomorrow evening.

At the meeting, officers will be elected and the 2019 year in beef plan will be discussed.

The Galway AGM begins at half 8 in the Turloughmore Social Centre and farmers from all over Galway are welcome to attend.

Chair of the Galway Beef Plan Movement Kevin O’Brien says the groups goal is to secure sufficient prices for beef farmers:



The Galway AGM comes one day before the first Beef Taskforce meeting of the New Year.

Thursday's Beef Taskforce meeting will bring together stakeholders from the farming sector, the Department of Agriculture and retailers – to discuss the ongoing dispute over beef prices.