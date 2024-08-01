Galway Bay FM

1 August 2024

Galway becomes first Irish participant of global timber conservation programme

Galway has become the first Irish participants of the global timber conservation programme.

This programme aims to conserve tropical forests and reduce carbon dioxide in the air.

Students from ATU visited protected Guatemalan community forests of over 300,000 acres.

This was part of their sustainable tropical wood skills project and the items are on display in ATU Connemara campus for public exhibition.

Galway County Council Climate Action Officer Rebecca Mooney speaks about the importance of the programme:

