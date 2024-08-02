Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee for second year

Galway Bay fm’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner has been selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee.

This is Ollie’s second stint on the prestigious panel, making his debut last year.

The recently elected Fine Gael councillor for the Tuam area has three fellow judges.

They are chemist and former Rose of Tralee and Galway Rose Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTE weather forecaster Nuala Carey and fashion designer to the stars, Kerryman, Don O’Neill.

32 Roses will contest the title from August 16th to 20th.