Galway Bay FM

2 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee for second year

Share story:
Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee for second year

Galway Bay fm’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner has been selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee.

This is Ollie’s second stint on the prestigious panel, making his debut last year.

The recently elected Fine Gael councillor for the Tuam area has three fellow judges.

They are chemist and former Rose of Tralee and Galway Rose Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTE weather forecaster Nuala Carey and fashion designer to the stars, Kerryman, Don O’Neill.

32 Roses will contest the title from August 16th to 20th.

Share story:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal to replace derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans to replace a derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing. Padraig & Margare...

Portarlington woman wins coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit

Laois woman Davina Knight from Portarlington has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit. Her black two piece of a puffed sleeve top...

University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases

University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and the Emergency Department. The hospital is cu...

Galway teacher's research on remote learning published by Hibernia College

A Galway teacher has had her research on remote learning published by Hibernia College in Dublin. Rosaline Keane Kelly is a teacher at Galway Educate Toge...