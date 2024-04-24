Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner raises awareness of Heart Failure after diagnosis

Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner is sharing his story of being diagnosed with Heart Failure to raise awareness of the condition.

The Head of Sports is teaming up with the Irish Association of Heart Failure for their #BumpUpThePump campaign.

Heart Failure is a common condition which will affect 1 in 5 people, and Ollie was diagnosed after he presented with symptoms such as breathlessness and palpitations.

Ollie has shared this advice while speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks: