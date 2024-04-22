Galway Bay FM

22 April 2024

Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan to be given Freedom of the City

Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan is to be given the Freedom of the City next month by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare.

Councillors agreed at their meeting today that the top honour be bestowed on the newly retired broadcaster.

The 62 year-old Mervue native retired earlier this month, hanging up the mic on Galway Talks after 34 years of broadcasting.

Keith received an IMRO Hall of Fame award in 2022, and also served as Galway Bay fm’s CEO for three decades until 2021.

He joins an elite list of 30 recipients of the high honour, including Nelson Mandela, Hillary Clinton and locally, businesswoman Mary Bennett and American immigration reform campaigner Billy Lawless.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council is also to honour Keith.

A civic reception to celebrate Keith’s distinguished service to the industry will be held at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel on May 20th, after the council’s monthly meeting.

