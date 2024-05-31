Galway Bay FM

31 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan awarded Freedom of the City

Share story:
Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan awarded Freedom of the City

Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan has been awarded Freedom of the City this afternoon.

The prestigious award recognises not just his three decades in broadcast – but his huge span of work in the community for countless voluntary causes.

The award was presented at a special event at the Hardiman Hotel in the past hour.

Earlier this month, Keith was also honoured with a civic reception by Galway County Council in recognise of his achievements and contributions to the county.

Keith retired last month, hanging up his mic on current affairs show Galway Talks on April 12th.

He’s been speaking to John Morley at the Hardiman Hotel to give his reaction to being honoured with ‘Freedom of the City’.

Share story:

Kids take part in special farm safety workshop at Menlough National School

A special workshop took place at Menlough National School this afternoon, to educate children on the dangers on the farm. The event is hosted by Agri Awar...

246 additional beds announced for Galway's public hospitals

246 extra beds have been announced for Galway’s public hospitals over the next 7 years The majority – 228 beds – will be put in place at...

City social housing scheme wins national award for construction excellence

A social housing scheme in the city has won a national award for construction excellence. An Cliathán is a 15-unit development at the Old Monivea Road, c...

Ceremony officially christens new bridge across Salmon Weir 'Droichead an Dochas'

The new bridge across the Salmon Weir in the city has been officially christened this afternoon as ‘Droichead an Dochas’. The name translates ...