This Monday, a week of top class racing gets underway at Ballybrit for the 2022 Galway Races Summer Festival.

The Galway Races are one of the highlights of the racing calendar with the Galway Plate on Wednesday and The Galway Hurdle on Thursday featuring top class horses.

However, there is a full week of excellent fare to look forward to.

Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh have been looking at the week’s racing.

