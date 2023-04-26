Galway Bay fm’s entrant Brad Heidi crowned winner of A New Local Hero

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay fm’s entrant Brad Heidi has been crowned the overall winner of Irish Music Month’s A New Local Hero competition.

The 22 year old took home the title and €2,500 after competing against five other promising music acts at the live finale event at The Academy in Dublin last night.

‘A New Local Hero’ is a major initiative for Irish musicians and bands as part of Irish Music Month, which saw 25 radio stations submitting entries.

Here’s the moment Brad was announced the overall winner of the national competition:

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news before the competition, Brad said the experience has been great.

