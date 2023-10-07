Galway Bay FM

7 October 2023

Galway Bay FM wins four awards including GOLD at 2023 IMRO National Radio Awards

It was a night of celebration for Galway Bay FM at the IMRO National Radio Awards.

This year’s event was hosted by comedian and broadcaster Oliver Callan, and with IMRO at the helm as the headline sponsor, the event was a great evening of recognition, reconnection and camaraderie.

In what were their most successful awards to date, Galway Bay FM took home four awards.

Gold for their Connacht Club Championship Special that was broadcast from four venues across the county on Friday, November the 11th last year. Presented by Dermot O’Connor in studio, the programme featured Jonathan Higgins in Wildlands in Maigh Cuilinn,  John Mulligan in Lowrys Bar Clifden,  Tommy Devane at Clonberne Community Centre and Ollie Turner in Glynns Bar Dunmore.

You can hear that GOLD MEDAL Award-winning programme again here…

Galway Bay FM Sport also took bronze in the B6 Sports Story Category for their coverage of Gort Community Schools Cliona Darcy and her unforgettable gold medal-winning performance at the World Youths Boxing Championships late last year.

Galway Bay FM Sport covered Cliona’s path to winning gold in Spain and then the victorious homecoming to the square in Gort and finally to her school, where the Leaving Cert student received a hero’s welcome.

The awards did not stop there. “Violent Schooldays” by Keith Finnegan which was broadcast on Galway Talks took silver in the B5 Current Affairs Category and the drama “One Day” set in a radio station took bronze in the C5 Drama Category. What was unique about this drama is that every member of Galway Bay FM’s staff had an acting part in it.

The awards were held in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

Here is a list of all the award winners from last night.

