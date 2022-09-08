Galway Bay fm shortlisted for Oireachtas Media Award

GBFM news – Galway Bay fm has been shortlisted for an Oireachtas Media Award for its Irish language programme.

The prestigious national awards celebrate achievement and excellence in the Irish language media sector.

Galway Bay fm’s Cad dearfá le Gaillimh, presented by An Tuairín native Barbara Nic Dhonnacha, has made the shortlist of 5 in the Irish Language Programme of the Year on commercial radio.

Station CEO Cormac O’Halloran says the nomination shows Barbara’s great talents.

This Oireachtas nomination comes hot on the heels of Galway Bay fm’s six nominations in the IMRO radio awards for programmes spanning News, Current Affairs, Sport and digital media.

The IMRO awards ceremony takes place on October 7 in Kilkenny while the Oireachtas award winners will be announced at a ceremony during the Oireachtas na Samhna festival on November 2nd in Killarney.

The University of Galway on campus station Flirt fm is shortlisted in the Oireachtas category of Irish Language Programme of the Year on community radio with two of its programmes – Rogha Bhríde and Tradfest Tullamore.