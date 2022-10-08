Galway Bay FM scoops four national radio awards

Galway Bay FM has scooped four IMRO radio awards.

The annual awards honour the very best in Irish radio broadcasting across the island

Maisie Lee won a gold award for her documentary Wash Your Hands.

FYI Galway won a bronze award for best regional News Programme.

The Sports team also took home a bronze award for Best Sports Story for their entry Remembering Kate.

Galway Bay fm also won a shared gold award with a cross section of stations for an initiative promoting Irish music.

The glittering awards ceremony took place at Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny last night.

Galway Bay FM, Don't Forget to Wash Your Hands, winner of Music Documentary at the IMRO Radio Awards 2022 held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Friday 7th October 2022. Pictured L-R Maisie Lee & John Richards.
