Galway Bay fm nominated for 7 awards at IMRO Radio Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay fm has been nominated for 7 awards at this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.

The annual awards recognise excellence in Ireland’s broadcasting sector – and there was an unprecedented level of entries this year.

Current Affairs show Galway Talks has received a nomination in the category of best local or regional current affairs programme.

Meanwhile, evening news programme FYI Galway has been shortlisted in the category of best local or regional news programme.

There’s been two nominations for the sports team – ‘Cliona Darcy wins Boxing Gold’ is up for Best Sports Story.

And a special programme dedicated to the Connacht Club Championship is nominated for best local or regional sports programme.

Ceol for the Soul, hosted by Kayte O’ Malley, has been shortlisted for best Irish music programme or initiative.

Breakfast show Mollie in the Morning is also up for an award for entertainment inserts.

And Galway Bay fm’s radio drama, One Day, which involved all the staff at the station, has been nominated for best drama.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday, October 6th.

CEO of Galway Bay fm, Cormac O Halloran, says he’s delighted with the result, which reflects the hard work of staff.