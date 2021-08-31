Galway Bay fm makes IMRO radio awards shortlist in journalism and digital media categories

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay fm has made the IMRO All-Ireland radio awards shortlist in the Journalism and Digital Media categories.

News and current affairs journalist Sally-Ann Barrett is short-listed in the Speech Broadcaster of the Year category.

Already an award-winning journalist, Sally-Ann is among five nominees from radio stations across the country.

The station’s Breakfast duo Mollie and Ollie have been shortlisted in the Digital and Social Innovation category.

Neil Mollie Molloy and Ollie Turner have collected IMRO awards in previous years, and this year they’re being recognised for their Funday Quiz.

The awards are considered the Oscars of radio broadcasting and a virtual awards ceremony will take place in early October.