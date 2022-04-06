Galway Bay fm Country Music presenter Valerie Hughes honoured for her outstanding contribution to Irish Country Music

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Bay fm Country Music presenter Valerie Hughes has been honoured for her outstanding contribution to Irish Country Music

The 10th annual Hot Country Awards Concert was held in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan last night

It featured some of the biggest names in the industry and was hosted by Valerie’s fellow Galway Bay fm presenter Tom Gilmore

The Ballinasloe native who now lives in Milltown is always an accomplished MC, and can be seen at many of the big name concerts around the country

While the achievement was sinking in today Valerie told FYI Galway she is dedicating her award to her Galway Bay fm listeners.

Valerie Hughes award for her contribution to Irish Country Music comes just days after Galway Bay fm hurling correspondent and commentator Sean Walsh of Bawnmore received a People of the Year award for his contribution to hurling

So well done to Valerie and Sean from all of us here at Galway Bay fm, we’re proud of you both.