Galway Bay FM Christmas Messages 2019

Galway Bay FM Head of News Bernadette Prendergast was joined in studio by Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Jimmy McClearn; Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora, Brendan Kelly; Rector of Galway and Provost of Tuam, Very Reverend Linda Peilow and representing the Presbyterian and Methodist community in Galway, Reverend Helen Freeburn as they looked back at the year just past and looked ahead to 2020.

print