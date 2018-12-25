Current track
Galway Bay FM Christmas Messages 2018

Written by on 25 December 2018

Galway Bay FM Head of News Bernadette Prendergast was joined in studio by Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Niall McNelis, Cathaoirleach of County Council, Seán Ó Tuairisg, Roman Catholic Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora, Bishop Brendan Kelly, Church Of Ireland Rector of the grouped parishes of Galway and Oughterard (Kilcummin) and Provost of Tuam, Rev Linda Peilow and representing the Galway United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Rev Helen Freeburn as they looked back at the year just past and looked ahead to 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

