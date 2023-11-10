Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway based Ukrainian writer shortlisted for An Post’s New Voices Writing Prize

Share story:
Galway based Ukrainian writer shortlisted for An Post’s New Voices Writing Prize

A Galway based Ukrainian writer has been shortlisted for the ‘New Voices: The An Post Writing Prize’.

Anna Hodovychenko from Letterfrack is one of 6 writers to make the shortlist with her story 3465 days.

This section of the competition this year focused on the Irish based Ukrainian community aged sixteen plus and attracted 100 entries.

It required a short story, essay or poem in either English or Ukrainian describing experiences of flight and exile in no more than 1,000 words.

The nominees will be invited to attend the An Post Irish Book Awards ceremony in Dublin on the 22nd November where the overall winner will be announced.

Share story:

Annaghdown man honoured with National Certificate of Bravery

An Annaghdown man has been honoured with a National Certificate of Bravery by the Ceann Comhairle at a special ceremony in Dublin. It’s part of the ...

Event at city museum highlights richness of Traveller heritage and culture

A special event was held at Galway City Museum today to highlight the richness of Traveller heritage and culture. It featured a range of informative banne...

Israel "strenuously rejects" claims made by Deputy Catherine Connolly on actions of IDF

Israel has responded to claims by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly – strongly rejecting her comments on Israel’s military action in recent we...

New heritage trail experience to be launched in Headford

A new heritage trail experience will be launched in Headford tomorrow (11/11) as part of a lacermaker’s weekend. The Headford Lace Trail will take v...