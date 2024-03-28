Galway Bay FM

28 March 2024

Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics gets 17.5 million euro in European funding

Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics has been awarded 17.5 million euro in European funding

The funding is coming from the European Innovation Council Accelerator Programme which is part of Horizon Europe

Enterprise Ireland leads the National Support Network for Irish deeptech companies to compete and win funding in these highly competitive European funding programmes.

Mbryonics is at the forefront of providing high-speed, secure communication infrastructures in space, air, and on land.

CEO John Mackey says this major investment will allow the company establish a significant manufacturing, assembly, and testing facility for optics and photonics in the west of Ireland over the next five years.

