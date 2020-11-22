Galway based Social Enterprise is shortlisted for a national charity award

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway based Social Enterprise known as Meals4Health has been shortlisted for a Charity Impact award.

The awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate Irish charities, community and voluntary organisations and social enterprises that have changed Ireland and the world for the better.

Meals4Health supports older people to live independently at home within their own communities for as long as possible and has seen an increase of 300% in demand this year, producing over thirteen and a half thousand meals.

To get behind this vital Galway social enterprise, add your vote for Meals4Health for this year’s Charity Impact Awards by logging on to charityimpactawards.ie before November 24th 2020.

The winners will be announced on the 8th of December.