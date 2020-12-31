Galway based senator says increase in island allowance is welcome

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway based senator says the first increase in the island allowance in 20 years, which comes into into effect tomorrow New Year’s Day, is very welcome.

Senator Sean Kyne says it will increase by more than €7, bringing it to €20 per week.

He says that island life has higher associated costs and that the increase will help with the costs of living on offshore islands.

The allowance is payable to individuals over 66 years of age in receipt of payments, including State Pension, Blind and Invalidity Pension and Carers Allowance.

Senator Kyne says the increase recognises the challenges faced by island communities.