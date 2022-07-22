Galway based Senator says AIB U-turn on cashless banks should serve as a warning to other banks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach’s rejected claims the government was ‘asleep at the wheel’ over AIB’s original decision to make 70 branches cashless.

The bank today reversed the decision after a significant backlash from the public.

Galway based Senator Sean Kyne says the AIB U-turn on cashless banks should serve as a warning to other banks

He says the bank must come before an Oireachtas Finance Committee to answer for the shock they caused:

The 7 Galway branches which would have been affected are Athenry, Ballinasloe, Clifden, Gort, Oranmore, Salthill and Spiddal.

He added rural Galway communities are very relieved with AIB’s decision to make a U-turn on plans: