Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based senator is calling on the government to establish a regional passport office for the West.

Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe, has written to the Taoiseach requesting Galway to be considered as a location for a passport office in the West.

Currently there are only offices in Dublin and Cork.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Crowe says there is a real and urgent need for a regional office in Connacht.