Galway based Senator calls for investment in West’s Cancer Strategy

Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West of Ireland on the grounds of University Hospital Galway.

The West of Ireland survival rates are below the national average according to the Fine Gael Senator.

He’s also calling for the introduction of prostate, lung, and gastric cancer screening.

In addition, he’s demanding the age range on BreastCheck and BowelScreen be expanded to qualify more people for a free check.

Senator Kyne outlined what must be done to fully realise the National Cancer Strategy.

