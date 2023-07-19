Galway based RV Tom Crean marks one year of cutting edge research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway based RV Tom Crean is marking one year of cutting edge research since its arrival in the city

It completed 296 survey days, welcoming 177 scientists across 20 surveys, totalling 2,060 scientist days.

It travelled just over 32 thousand nautical miles, equivalent to circling Ireland approximately 46 times

Its comprehensive mapping effort over the last year will greatly contribute to the understanding of Ireland’s seabed and its valuable resources.

In addition, the Underwater TV surveys gathered valuable stock assessment data from 539 stations across the Porcupine Bank, Aran Grounds, Celtic Sea, and Bay of Biscay.

Aodhán Fitzgerald, Operational Manager of the Research Vessel, explains some more of the work it’s carried out so far:

Photo – Marine Institute