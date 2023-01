Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based researchers have found that genetics play an important role in the treatment for obesity.

The study, based at the obesity clinic at UHG, is a collaboration between University of Galway and Brunel University London.

Researchers found obesity patients respond differently to a dietary weight loss programme based on their genes.

Lead of the clinical study, Professor Francis Finucane, spoke to Sarah Slevin about their findings.