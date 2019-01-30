Galway based medical device company raises 3 million euro in funding round

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Galway based medical device company has closed a €3 million seed investment round.

Perfuze, founded in 2018, develops next-generation catheter-based technology to treat acute stroke.

The start-up is based at NUI Galway’s business innovation centre but is in the process of relocating to the IDA Business Park in Dangan.

According to The Irish Times, the funding round was led by Earlybird Venture Capital – with backers including Enterprise Ireland and a syndicate of Irish medical device veterans and stroke physicians.

The company says the funding will facilitate the further development of it’s Millipede platform technology.