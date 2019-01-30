Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Galway based medical device company raises 3 million euro in funding round

Written by on 30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Galway based medical device company has closed a €3 million seed investment round.

Perfuze, founded in 2018, develops next-generation catheter-based technology to treat acute stroke.

The start-up is based at NUI Galway’s business innovation centre but is in the process of relocating to the IDA Business Park in Dangan.

According to The Irish Times, the funding round was led by Earlybird Venture Capital – with backers including Enterprise Ireland and a syndicate of Irish medical device veterans and stroke physicians.

The company says the funding will facilitate the further development of it’s Millipede platform technology.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Gardai examining CCTV footage following robbery at supermarket in Headford

30 January 2019

0 0

Five Year Action Plan to be launched in Carna

30 January 2019

0 0

County to be included in pilot survey on vacant private housing

30 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Five Year Action Plan to be launched in Carna

Thumbnail
Previous post

Jury gone out in Oughterard manslaughter trial

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend