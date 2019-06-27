Galway based med tech company acquires cutting edge US spinal implant firm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway based medical technology company has further expanded its portfolio in the area of spinal health and treatment technology.

Medtronic, who operate several premises in Galway, has acquired Titan Spine an American titanium spine implant company.

The newly acquired company specialises in implants that aid bone growth and fusion following spinal surgery.

Titan Spine will now join Medtronic’s Spine Division in order to work towards a comprehensive portfolio in the treatment of spinal conditions and procedures.