Galway based film production companies to benefit from multimillion euro fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway based production companies are set to benefit from a 2 million euro fund to support the film industry in the West.

The Western Region Audiovisual Producers Fund (WRAP) – an initiative of the Galway Film Centre and the Western Development Commission – was set up to encourage the film, gaming and animation sectors in the region.

Galway based Moetion Films has received funding under WRAP’s production investment for its animated feature ‘OOOPS! Back in the Deep End’ – which is currently in production.

While the film ‘Death of A Ladies Man’ by Cohen Productions in Mayo also received funding under the same strand and will begin filming across Galway this month.

‘Trace’ a feature film developed by Galway production company Magamedia and ‘St.John’ a TV series by Danú Media in Spiddal are also to benefit from funding under WRAP’s development investment.

Development manager of the WRAP fund, Sarah Dillon said the aim is to support productions in the West of Ireland.