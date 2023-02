Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city based cybersecurity firm Siren has secured €12m in funding from the European Investment Bank

Siren says the investment will be used to further develop its platform and to grow its workforce by 50 per cent over the next two years

In the last year, the firm reported 162% revenue growth

It also established a new European headquarters at the Portershed in the Galway Innovation District on Market Street