Galway based Croí issues public advice on conducting CPR during Covid-19 crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Heart and stroke charity Croí has issued public advice on how best to perform CPR during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Newcastle-based charity is advising people to only use compression-only CPR in the event of a cardiac emergency and avoid mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

It says that studies have shown that compression only CPR in adults may be as effective as combined rescue breaths and compression in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest.

Croí says it is at the discretion of the public to decide to perform mouth-to-mouth on a loved one or family member.

However, it adds that performing compressions and breaths in children or infants remains important – as the cause of the heart stopping in such cases is likely due to a respiratory issue.