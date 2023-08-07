Galway Based Company Wins €3 Million Euro Funding to develop material for use in artificial lung devices

A company based in the IHUB Campus, GMIT has won €3m in funding through the “EIC Pathfinder program” to develop the world’s first nanomaterial “nanocellulose” for use in artificial lung devices as a bridge to lung transplantation.

The consortium, led by “Smart Reactors based in the “ATU Innovation Hubs in Galway will be working alongside the University of Galway, The University of Tubingen in Germany, Celllink in Sweden and Brunel University in London.

Brian Haddigan is the CEO of Smart Reactors and he explained first about the work that the company has done and what this innovation will entail.