Galway Bay FM

19 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway-based company Uniquely praised by Junior Minister Richmond

Share story:
Galway-based company Uniquely praised by Junior Minister Richmond

Galway-based company Uniquely has been praised by the Minister with responsibility for Financial Services for leading from the front in the sector.

Minister Neale Richmond visited its office in Ballybrit, as part of an initiative to engage with the financial service sector in the Galway region.

The company delivers sales and service solutions across various industries, particularly in the financial sector.

The visit comes 6 months after Uniquely rebranded, and announced 100 new jobs throughout Ireland.

Share story:

People travel far and wide to attend Galway International Arts Festival

500 feet, 500 metres, and 15,000 kilometres. These are some of the distances travelled by Galway International Arts Festival attendees. Week one of the fe...

Two University of Galway academics recognised by European ENLIGHT Alliance

Two University of Galway academics have been recognised by the European ENLIGHT Alliance. It comprises eight universities across Europe, including U-G, wh...

Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe

St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapidation” and an independent board is needed to guide i...

Approval for plans to convert former iRadio studios in Wellpark into gym

Approval has been given for plans to convert the former iRadio studios in Wellpark into a gym. The project, led by Sandspell Limited, involves units 19 an...