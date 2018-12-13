Galway-based company named Medtech Company of the Year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based company Merit Medical has been named as the Medtech Company of the Year 2018.

The prestigious award is granted by a panel consisting of Irish business enterprise and governmental agency leaders.

Merit Medical Ireland began operations in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon in 1993 with 22 staff manufacturing single-use inflation and hemostasis devices.

Since then it has opened its European Headquarters at Parkmore in the city with a thousand employees.

It has two state-of-the-art facilities in the city supporting operations and Research & Development.