Galway-based company named Medtech Company of the Year

Written by on 13 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based company Merit Medical has been named as the Medtech Company of the Year 2018.

The prestigious award is granted by a panel consisting of Irish business enterprise and governmental agency leaders.

Merit Medical Ireland began operations in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon in 1993 with 22 staff manufacturing single-use inflation and hemostasis devices.

Since then it has opened its European Headquarters at Parkmore in the city with a thousand employees.

It has two state-of-the-art facilities in the city supporting operations and Research & Development.

Galway-based company named Medtech Company of the Year

