CERENOVUS, based in Ballybrit, has been named Medtech Company of the Year at national conference held this week in Galway.

Over 500 business leaders gathered together at the Galmont Hotel this week for ‘Medtech Rising’ and the Irish Medtech Awards.

CERENOVUS is a leader in neurovascular care, and works in collaboration with ATU Galway and University of Galway.

Incoming Chair of the Irish Medtech Association, Barry Comerford, oulines Galway’s significant relationship with the Medtech industry,