Galway-based African charity hosting Family Picnic event for asylum seekers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City-based charity, Amdalah Africa Foundation is hosting its second Family Picnic event for asylum seekers.

International protection applicants from 8 Direct Provision Centres are expected to attend the free event in Oranmore this Sunday.

The Eid Family Picnic, which is being held to celebrate the Muslim holiday, will take place at Renville Park from 1PM this Sunday.

AMDAF Founder and President Islammiyah Saudique-Kadejo outlines the purpose of these events for asylum seekers: