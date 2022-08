From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway bar, An Púcán has been named as the Dingle Gin People’s Choice in the Bar of the Year Awards.

Meanwhile, the Quays Bar and Music Hall were awarded Gold in the Best Live Entertainment Bar Category.

Other Galway bars to receive awards include Tom Sheridan’s, The Front Door, Hyde Bar and Blakes Corner Bar.

Dublin venue Bar 1661 received the overall prize of Ireland’s Bar of the Year for 2022.