Galway Autism Partnership renews efforts for sustainable funding stream

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Autism Partnership has raised sufficient funds to remain in operation until mid year.

The local organisation will submit its application to the HSE this week for Section 39 funding in a bid to maintain a more sustainable funding stream.

GAP was saved from closure last December due to local fundraising efforts following a public appeal for support.

It’s estimated the group would need 75 thousand euro to cover core costs and maintain a full year service.

GAP Co-Ordinator Aisling Colreavy says the group needs State support in order to maintain operations and plan for the future. Tune in at 2 to hear Aisling…