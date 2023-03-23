Galway Autism Partnership one of 7 organisations to receive national carer funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city charity has been added to a list of seven organisations nationwide to benefit from funding of over €700,000 to support family carers.

Galway Autism Partnership, based in Newcastle, is set to receive €31,000 to improve employment opportunities for family carers

Galway Autism Partnership alongside Finglas Community Service are the latest organisations to be included for funding under a scheme that focuses on the demands placed on young carers.

The funding aims to help young carers in balancing their learning and caring commitments, and will provide practical support to help them re-enter work and education.

Over the next year, this funding will help 15 carers and 10 young carers into further education, as well helping 10 carers to continue in formal education and enhancing the employability of a further 15.

The announcement builds on the €700,000 funding announced last December for five projects across Ireland.