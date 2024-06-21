Galway Bay FM

21 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway author recognised with international award for her debut novel

Share story:
Galway author recognised with international award for her debut novel

Galway based author Fiona Graham has won an international award for her debut novel ‘The Chancer’.

It claimed the top prize in the Popular Fiction category at the IndieReader Discovery Awards 2024.

It’s the second award for the book, follwoing Fiona’s success at the Readers’ Favourite International Book Awards 2023.

Meanwhile, the accompanying screenplay has secured eight accolades internationally and has been optioned by Galway production company Éiru Films.

Share story:

University of Galway Law School ranked best in country

The University of Galway School of Law has been named the best in the country for the second time. It has claimed top honours at the Dye and Durham Irish ...

Substantial increase in number of homes being built in Galway this year

The number of homes being built across Galway city and county so far this year has already exceeded 2023’s end of year total. Work has begun on buil...

Hundreds of artists to visit Galway this weekend for fifth annual Uke Fest

Hundreds of artists are expected to visit Galway this weekend for the fifth annual Uke Fest. Last year over 500 artists from all over the world attended t...

Local TD says "not a peep" from Government over promised action on full-year student leases

There hasn’t been “a peep” from Government over promised action on students being forced to sign full year accommodation leases every ac...