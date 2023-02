Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Galway Atlantaquaria is launching its seashore programme of events on Grattan Beach today.

The local aquarium is teaming up with Explore Your Shore for the year, kicking off with a free Rockpooling session.

The launch starts at 1PM and people can register for free on nationalaquarium.ie.

Galway Atlantaquaria’s Director of Education, Nóirín Burke, outlines some of their plans for the year: