Galway arts organisations to get 1 million euro in funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway organisations are to receive close to 1 million euro in funding from the Arts Grant Funding and Touring Programmes.

The Arts Council has announced that 16 companies across Galway City and County have been granted funding which will be invested in high-quality events for the people of Galway.

937 thousand euro was distributed between local organisations such as:

Clifden Community Arts Week – 90 thousand euro

Doire Press – 47 thousand euro

Fibin Teo – 80 thousand euro

The Journal of Music – 55 thousand euro

Blue Teapot Theatre Company – 50 thousand euro

Branar Dramaiocht Teo – 104 thousand euro

Cuirt International Festival of Literature – 90 thousand euro

Decadent Theatre company – 145 thousand euro

The Galway Music Resideny – 60 thousand euro

Tulca – 104 thousand euro

Funding has also been awarded to Galway organisations including Futa Fata, That’s Life Clifden Arts Society, 126 Artist-Run Gallery, Crannog Magazine and MART.

Arts Council Director Orlaith McBride says the funding will mean a lot to both Galway City and County.